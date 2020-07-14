Kate Middleton appeared on British TV show BBC Breakfast Tuesday to launch Tiny Happy People, an educational initiative to help children under 5 develop language skills.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about the information she wished she'd had as a first-time mother to Prince George.

Kate revealed a summery new hair look, featuring soft face-framing layers and rich honey blonde highlights.

Kate Middleton has switched her hair up for summer! The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on British morning show BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, in order to launch a new educational initiative for under 5s. And she debuted a new hairdo in the process, revealing soft, face-framing layers and honey blonde highlights, a significantly lighter hue to her previous rich brown shade.

Kate appeared on TV to help launch the BBC's Tiny Happy People program, an initiative to support parents and boost language development in children under 5. The Duchess of Cambridge played a role in developing the program, the royals revealed on Instagram, assisting with "character and background development for two animations on parenting."

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Kate discussed meeting with families who used the Tiny Happy People platform, and shared the parenting advice she wished she'd received as a new mom. Talking about the experiences of Ryan, father to 8-month-old Mia, as People reports, Kate said, "He’s learnt a huge amount from Tiny Happy People. It’s information like that I wish I had had as a first-time mom." She continued, "It’s gold dust, really, for families to be given those tips and tools to be able to use, particularly in those first five years."

"In the first few months there’s a huge amount of support from the midwives and health visitors, but from then onwards, there’s a massive gap before they then start school," she continued



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

