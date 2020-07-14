Today's Top Stories
1
Padma Lakshmi and the Art of South Indian Cooking
2
The Ultimate Guide to Cutting Your Own Hair
3
How I Got Serena Williams to Hire Me
4
This Founder Still Gets Dressed Up to WFH
5
'Palm Springs' Reboots the Rom-Com

Kate Middleton Debuted a Summery New Haircut and Color on British TV

By Emily Dixon

    Kate Middleton has switched her hair up for summer! The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on British morning show BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, in order to launch a new educational initiative for under 5s. And she debuted a new hairdo in the process, revealing soft, face-framing layers and honey blonde highlights, a significantly lighter hue to her previous rich brown shade.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kate appeared on TV to help launch the BBC's Tiny Happy People program, an initiative to support parents and boost language development in children under 5. The Duchess of Cambridge played a role in developing the program, the royals revealed on Instagram, assisting with "character and background development for two animations on parenting."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    🏗️ The making of @bbctinyhappypeople — In November 2019 The Duchess of Cambridge met with the Tiny Happy People team at the BBC to take part in development sessions and to learn more about the production process. The Duchess helped in the character and background development for two animations on parenting, now available on the Tiny Happy People website, which are about making eye contact and singing to babies. Want to see the end results? Visit the link in our bio to start exploring Tiny Happy People's resources, which feature tips and advice, activities and short films about the science and facts behind language development, all designed to support parents and carers in developing children’s language from pregnancy to the age of four.

    A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

    Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Kate discussed meeting with families who used the Tiny Happy People platform, and shared the parenting advice she wished she'd received as a new mom. Talking about the experiences of Ryan, father to 8-month-old Mia, as People reports, Kate said, "He’s learnt a huge amount from Tiny Happy People. It’s information like that I wish I had had as a first-time mom." She continued, "It’s gold dust, really, for families to be given those tips and tools to be able to use, particularly in those first five years."

    "In the first few months there’s a huge amount of support from the midwives and health visitors, but from then onwards, there’s a massive gap before they then start school," she continued

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    The Duchess of Cambridge has endorsed the national launch of Tiny Happy People — a BBC Education initiative designed to provide resources and support to parents and carers of children up to the age of four. Recognising the significance of the project to supporting parents as they guide their children through the earliest years of life, The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will collaborate with the BBC 🤝 as they continue to develop and roll out @bbctinyhappypeople. Tiny Happy People resources are easy to build into a daily routine and proven to deliver great results for parents and their young children — visit the link in our bio to see the resources.

    A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Kate Middleton Wore an Adorable Tennis Print Dress
    Kate Middleton Wore a Silk Dress By Her Fave Brand
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Chrissy Posted a Video of John in the Shower on IG
    Celebrities Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Naya's 'Glee' Costars Gather to Say Goodbye
    Lauren Lapkus Shares Book Recs in 'Shelf Portrait'
    Jessica Mulroney Might Write a Royal Tell-All
    Police Say Naya Rivera Is Dead
    Kate Middleton Wore an Adorable Tennis Print Dress
    Chrissy's Adorable Family Photo of Luna and Miles
    Camilla Got Injured Thanks to Her Favorite Hobby
    Jessica Mulroney Is Distraught About Losing Meghan