Meghan Markle "Turned Prince Harry Into a Better Man," Royal Author Says

After he met his wife, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry became a "better man," according to royal author Sean Smith.

In a new interview, Smith, the author of , described the ways that Meghan changed the royal family—and the qualities she brought that are missing now since her and Harry's royal exit.

"She has a great deal of charisma that is now sadly missing in the royal family," Smith said, adding, "I don't want to knock members of the royal family, Prince William, Kate, and other members too, but Meghan has a different life experience than them. Meghan brought something that I think, is now missing."

Meghan Markle has had a big impact on the royal family as a whole and on her husband, Prince Harry, according to at least one royal author.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Sean Smith, author of Meghan Misunderstood, discussed how Harry changed after meeting his now-wife.

"Prince Harry is the man who served in two tours of duty in Afghanistan and it really was the making of him," Smith told the outlet. "His service career turned the boy into a man and his partnership with Meghan Markle has turned him into a better man."

According to Smith, however, Meghan's royal impact goes far beyond the Sussex household. He believes she brought special qualities to her time as a working royal that weren't fully appreciated by some in The Firm and the public.

"Historians would have you believe the royal family are boring at times, but Meghan Markle is not a dull person, she has a great deal of charisma that is now sadly missing in the royal family," Smith explained. "This is a woman of substance and that is not how she has been represented and hopefully there is still time for people to realize that. I don't want to knock members of the royal family, Prince William, Kate, and other members too, but Meghan has a different life experience than them. Meghan brought something that I think, is now missing."

