"I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic," Rodriguez wrote.

"Can you believe she was the first person to sing in Spanish at an inaugural event?" he continued. "Another historic and groundbreaking achievement for one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen."

Jennifer Lopez delivered a stunning performance at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration last Wednesday, during which she sang "This Land Is Your Land," "America the Beautiful," and "Let's Get Loud," and recited part of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish. And on Instagram Sunday, Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez praised her "awe-inspiring" performance, calling her "one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen."

"I can’t stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen’s performance at #Inauguration2021," Rodriguez began his moving post, sharing a photo of himself and Lopez on a plane home from the inauguration, Lopez showing her fiancé her lyric sheet. "It was such an iconic moment — one I’ll never forget. I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic."

"On the flight home, she showed me her lyrics sheet, and the significance of her performance really began to sink in," Rodriguez continued. "Can you believe she was the first person to sing in Spanish at an inaugural event? Another historic and groundbreaking achievement for one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen." He ended the adoring post with two hashtags: "#Proud #Macha."

Rodriguez evidently moved Lopez just as much as the rest of us, as she left two cute comments on the post, all emojis. In the first, she shared two happy tear emojis and a smiling face, while the second comprised four red heart emojis. J.Lo! We're all crying too!

