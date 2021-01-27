The first photo from Pablo Larrain’s upcoming film Spencer just dropped, and Kristen Stewart is absolutely haunting as the young royal. The movie takes place at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk over the Christmas holidays—a fateful weekend where the princess resolves to leave her husband, Prince Charles. Production began in Germany and the U.K. this year, with a release scheduled for fall 2021.

“Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” Stewart said in a statement. “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”

Stewart stars alongside Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), and Sean Harris (Mission Impossible). She spoke about the role on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year, saying: "I didn’t grow up with her maybe in the same way, I was really young when she passed away...I was really young, didn’t know what was going on. It’s hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young."

She added: "My movie takes place over three days, and it’s this really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like rather than giving new information."

The last year has been a great one for Princess Diana stans—the late royal was recently portrayed by Emma Corrin in the last season of Netflix’s The Crown , who embodied the princess with an uncanny grace.

