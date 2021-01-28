Today's Top Stories
Kate Moss and Daughter Lila Walk the Fendi Runway Together

By Emily Dixon
british model kate moss l and her daughter british model lila grace moss hack present creations by british designer kim jones for the fendis spring summer 2021 collection during the paris haute couture fashion week in paris, on january 27, 2021 british designer kim jones presents his first ever couture collection for fendi since he joinded italian fashion house fendi as its lead designer for womenswear in september 2020 photo by stephane de sakutin afp photo by stephane de sakutinafp via getty images
STEPHANE DE SAKUTINGetty Images

    Kim Jones' first womenswear show for Fendi haute couture during Paris Fashion Week was positively overflowing with star power, with Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Adwoa Aboah, Bella Hadid, and Cara Delevingne among those to walk the runway Wednesday, as British Vogue reports. Also among the models? Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter, Lila, making their first ever joint appearance in a fashion show. And in very unsurprising news, the duo stunned! Observe:

    topshot british models kate moss l and her daughter lila grace moss hack present creations by british designer kim jones for the fendis spring summer 2021 collection during the paris haute couture fashion week, in paris, on january 27, 2021 british designer kim jones presents his first ever couture collection for fendi since he joinded italian fashion house fendi as its lead designer for womenswear in september 2020 photo by stephane de sakutin afp photo by stephane de sakutinafp via getty images
    STEPHANE DE SAKUTINGetty Images

    This is Lila's second time modeling at Paris Fashion Week: Lila made her runway debut at PFW last October, opening Miu Miu's spring/summer 2021 show. Her mom, who watched the show as part of a virtual audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reflected on the big moment in a December British Vogue video, commenting, "It was so emotional seeing Lila on the runway."

    "Well, it wasn’t emotional—I was really nervous for her," Kate continued. "I was sitting around the kitchen table…Some girlfriends [were there] and we were, like, waiting for the show to start on the link. And when she came out we were like, 'She’s doing it! She’s doing it!' Yeah, I was really proud."

    Kate also revealed her daughter has access to her enviable wardrobe: "Lila has already started dipping into my closet," the supermodel said. "She has recently stolen my Azzedine Alaïa skirt. And it's so cute."

