Kate Moss and her daughter Lila walked the Fendi runway together Wednesday, during Paris Fashion Week.

Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah, and Cara Delevingne, and Demi Moore also featured in the Fendi show.

Lila, 18, made her runway debut last October, opening Miu Miu's spring/summer 2021 show.

"It was so emotional seeing Lila on the runway," Kate reflected in a subsequent video for British Vogue. "I was really proud."

Kim Jones' first womenswear show for Fendi haute couture during Paris Fashion Week was positively overflowing with star power, with Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Adwoa Aboah, Bella Hadid, and Cara Delevingne among those to walk the runway Wednesday, as British Vogue reports. Also among the models? Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter, Lila, making their first ever joint appearance in a fashion show. And in very unsurprising news, the duo stunned! Observe:

This is Lila's second time modeling at Paris Fashion Week: Lila made her runway debut at PFW last October, opening Miu Miu's spring/summer 2021 show. Her mom, who watched the show as part of a virtual audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reflected on the big moment in a December British Vogue video, commenting, "It was so emotional seeing Lila on the runway."

"Well, it wasn’t emotional—I was really nervous for her," Kate continued. "I was sitting around the kitchen table…Some girlfriends [were there] and we were, like, waiting for the show to start on the link. And when she came out we were like, 'She’s doing it! She’s doing it!' Yeah, I was really proud."

Kate also revealed her daughter has access to her enviable wardrobe: "Lila has already started dipping into my closet," the supermodel said. "She has recently stolen my Azzedine Alaïa skirt. And it's so cute."

