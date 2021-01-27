With the lack of star-studded events of late, it was a welcome surprise to see famed actress Demi Moore appear on the Fendi Haute Couture spring/summer 2021 runway. If you were wondering why Moore and her daughter Scott Willis were spotted in Paris earlier this week, the fashion house just gave you an answer. The Hollywood star wore an off-the-shoulder satin blazer with bell sleeves and matching wide leg pants, with long statement earrings that fell past her chest to complete the powerful look.

The show is designer Kim Jones's debut for the label, and his first couture collection. Inspired by Virginia Woolf’s novel Orlando, the show sought to portray a strong, intellectual, gender-fluid individual, according to the New York Times.



Moore was joined on the runway by Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila; Naomi Campbell; Cara Delevingne; Christy Turlington; and Turlington's nephew James Turlington. (Maybe Moore can sneak her daughter Scout on the runway next time?)

This isn’t Moore’s first collaboration with Jones. In 2019, she was featured in a book of portraits for Dior rocking a suit designed by Jones.

