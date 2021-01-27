Today's Top Stories
Demi Moore Walked the Runway for Fendi at Paris Fashion Week

Cara Delevingne, Christy Turlington, Kate Moss, and Moss's daughter Lila also walked in the show.

By Zoe Guy
us actress demi moore presents a creation of british designer kim jones for the fendis spring summer 2021 collection during the paris haute couture fashion week, in paris, on january 27, 2021 british designer kim jones presents his first ever couture collection for fendi since he joinded italian fashion house fendi as its lead designer for womenswear in september 2020 photo by stephane de sakutin afp photo by stephane de sakutinafp via getty images
STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

With the lack of star-studded events of late, it was a welcome surprise to see famed actress Demi Moore appear on the Fendi Haute Couture spring/summer 2021 runway. If you were wondering why Moore and her daughter Scott Willis were spotted in Paris earlier this week, the fashion house just gave you an answer. The Hollywood star wore an off-the-shoulder satin blazer with bell sleeves and matching wide leg pants, with long statement earrings that fell past her chest to complete the powerful look.

demi moore
Getty Images
demi moore
Getty Images
demi moore
Getty Images
demi moore
Getty Images

The show is designer Kim Jones's debut for the label, and his first couture collection. Inspired by Virginia Woolf’s novel Orlando, the show sought to portray a strong, intellectual, gender-fluid individual, according to the New York Times.

Moore was joined on the runway by Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila; Naomi Campbell; Cara Delevingne; Christy Turlington; and Turlington's nephew James Turlington. (Maybe Moore can sneak her daughter Scout on the runway next time?)

fendi
Getty Images
fendi
Getty Images
fendi
Getty Images
fendi
Getty Images

This isn’t Moore’s first collaboration with Jones. In 2019, she was featured in a book of portraits for Dior rocking a suit designed by Jones.

