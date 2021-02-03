John Legend paid tribute to his grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephens, who died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

"We are so grateful for the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and beyond," Legend wrote.

"She was the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine," he continued.

"She still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days. She hosted our yearly Christmas celebrations until we literally couldn’t fit in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield, Ohio," Legend wrote. "She was active and full of curiosity and energy until her final days. She always had a story to tell and words of encouragement and love. She supported us and rooted for us unconditionally."



"I’m so glad she got to see the fruits of all she gave us. She got to travel the world with us, went to my first Grammys. She got to experience the successes of all her offspring," he continued, sharing a series of photos of his grandmother. "We are the family we are, the individuals we are because of the love she poured into us. We are sad to lose her but most of all so appreciative of the full, blessed life she lived. May she Rest In Peace after running a great race."

Last September, Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen lost their son, Jack, in the second trimester of Teigen's pregnancy. Teigen posted a series of devastating photos from the hospital, sharing the couple's "deep pain" after their loss, while Legend subsequently dedicated a moving performance of his song "Never Break" to his wife.

