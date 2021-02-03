Today's Top Stories
John Legend Shared a Moving Tribute After the Loss of His Grandmother

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 09 john legend attends the 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by rich furyvf20getty images for vanity fair
Rich Fury/VF20Getty Images
  • John Legend paid tribute to his grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephens, who died on Tuesday at the age of 91.
  • "We are so grateful for the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and beyond," Legend wrote.
  • "She was the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine," he continued.

    John Legend shared a moving tribute to his late grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephens, who died on Tuesday just days after her 91st birthday. Legend shared his gratitude for "the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and beyond," calling Stephens "the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "She still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days. She hosted our yearly Christmas celebrations until we literally couldn’t fit in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield, Ohio," Legend wrote. "She was active and full of curiosity and energy until her final days. She always had a story to tell and words of encouragement and love. She supported us and rooted for us unconditionally."

    "I’m so glad she got to see the fruits of all she gave us. She got to travel the world with us, went to my first Grammys. She got to experience the successes of all her offspring," he continued, sharing a series of photos of his grandmother. "We are the family we are, the individuals we are because of the love she poured into us. We are sad to lose her but most of all so appreciative of the full, blessed life she lived. May she Rest In Peace after running a great race."

    Last September, Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen lost their son, Jack, in the second trimester of Teigen's pregnancy. Teigen posted a series of devastating photos from the hospital, sharing the couple's "deep pain" after their loss, while Legend subsequently dedicated a moving performance of his song "Never Break" to his wife.

