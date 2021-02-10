Another royal baby has arrived, courtesy of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank—but while we know the place and time he was born, the location of his birth, and precisely how much he weighed, we still don't know the little one's name. The delay is something of a royal tradition: As Hello! notes, both the Sussexes and the Cambridges waited a few days before announcing their names of choice.

Still, U.K. bookmakers think they've got a pretty good idea what baby York-Brooksbank will be named, predicting he'll be named after Eugenie's grandfather, Prince Philip. Which marks a dramatic change from late 2020, when bookmakers tipped Arthur and Henry as the name of choice for a boy.

Speaking to Hello!, Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom explained, "We expected Princess Eugenie and Jack to be traditional, but in a shock move, royal punters are backing them to name their new bouncing baby boy after his great-grandfather. Philip was 25/1 but is now 4/1 favourite having been slashed overnight."

"Previous favourite Arthur has drifted to 5/1 to take its place alongside Godfrey—while there are a number of other male royals who he could be named after, including his great uncle Edward at 14/1, cousin William at 40/1 and grandfather Andrew at 66/1."





Buckingham Palace confirmed the new royal baby's arrival in an official announcement Tuesday, while Eugenie posted a photo of her son on Instagram (see above). Read the palace's full statement below:

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.

The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.



