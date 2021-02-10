Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday morning.

Buckingham Palace released an official birth announcement, reading, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

Eugenie shared the first photo of her new arrival on Instagram, a sweet black-and-white snap in which the little one holds his mom's finger.

Eugenie (and her new son) are no strangers to Instagram: The princess announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post last September, sharing a photo of some baby slippers with the caption, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021...."

In the official birth announcement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that both Eugenie and her son were "doing well," revealing that the new baby arrived at 8:55 a.m. and weighed 8lbs 1oz. Read the full statement below:

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.

The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.

