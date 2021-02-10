Today's Top Stories
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Receive the First Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine

By Emily Dixon
gloucester, england december 17 camilla, duchess of cornwall and prince charles, prince of wales arrive at gloucestershire vaccination centre at gloucestershire royal hospital on december 17, 2020 in gloucester, england gloucestershire hospitals nhs foundation trust is one of the largest non specialist trust’s in england, the trust is the designated management and coordination centre for the roll out of the covid 19 vaccination programme for gloucestershire their royal highnesses the prince of wales and the duchess of cornwall previously visited gloucestershire royal hospital in june of this year, the first engagement outside of a royal residence by any member of the royal family following the first national lockdown photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Clarence House said.
  • Charles and Camilla received their vaccine a month after the Queen and Prince Philip were inoculated.
  • The royals haven't confirmed any other details about Charles and Camilla's vaccine, such as which brand they received, whether they were vaccinated together, or where they were given their shots.
  • Charles tested positive for COVID-19 last March, while Camilla tested negative, and told NHS staff several months later that he still hadn't regained his sense of smell.

    Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have become the latest royals to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, after the Queen and Prince Philip were vaccinated last month. Clarence House confirmed to the BBC that Charles and Camilla had received the vaccine, though the royals did not specify which brand of vaccine they were given or whether they were inoculated together.

    In the U.K., the government is calling for all those over the age of 70 who have not yet been vaccinated to schedule an appointment to receive the shot. Charles, aged 72, and Camilla, aged 73, fall into this age category.

    Last March, Clarence House confirmed that Charles had tested positive for COVID-19, while Camilla tested negative. In a statement, a royal spokesperson said, "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

    A royal insider subsequently told People, "Both of them remain in good spirits," adding, "There is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on. The duchess is concerned for him but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation. She is upbeat."

    In a socially-distanced visit to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in June, Charles told NHS staff that he still hadn't completely regained his sense of smell and taste after contracting the virus, the BBC reports.

