Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Have Restricted the Comments on Their Twitter Account

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have taken a decisive step against online trolls. The couple has disabled most comments on their official Clarence House Twitter account, following a barrage of negative comments.

As of now, only accounts that the Clarence House page follows or that are mentioned in a tweet it sends out can comment on posts from the account. According to People, "the palace confirmed that they restricted comments after some recent replies broke the Royal Household's social media guidelines, which do not permit the posting of abusive comments."

The recent series of negative comments may be in response to the most recent season of Netflix's royal drama, The Crown, which dramatizes the early days of Charles and Camilla's romance, including their affair with each other while they were both married to other people (they eventually wed in 2005). This theory seems to be supported by the solidarity for Princess Diana that many of the trolls expressed in their tweets.

The Daily Mail captured screenshots of some of the abusive tweets in question, which included a tweet from one user who wrote, "Camila: The world hates you. Princess Diana forever."

Charles and Camilla have not disabled comments on their Clarence House Instagram page—at least not yet.

