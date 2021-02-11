Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Rewore a Statement Blazer by Her Wedding Dress Designer

By Emily Dixon
cardiff, wales december 08 catherine, duchess of cambridge during a visit to cardiff castle with prince william, duke of cambridge on december 08, 2020 in cardiff, wales photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton rewore an Alexander McQueen blazer to speak to nursing students on her latest video call with Prince William.
  • Kate's a loyal fan of the British fashion house, designers of her famous wedding dress.
  • "Nursing is one of the most trusted professions in the country, so you couldn't have chosen a better career choice and it's needed now more than ever," the Duchess of Cambridge told nursing students."

    Kate Middleton's been a loyal wearer of Alexander McQueen ever since she walked down the aisle in a wedding dress by the British fashion house back in 2011. Speaking to nursing students on her latest video call with Prince William, which the Cambridges shared in an Instagram video Wednesday, she rewore another McQueen piece: a black tuxedo-style blazer with satin lapels and statement pointed shoulders, which she paired with a cream sweater and gold jewelry.

    As spotted by royal style trackers What Kate Wore, Kate debuted the blazer in an October 2020 video announcing the winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award. Filming from London's Natural History Museum, the Duchess of Cambridge first styled the blazer with matching Alexander McQueen pants, a simple black top, and pearl earrings.

    During their latest video call, William and Kate spoke to nursing students from Ulster University, Northern Ireland, to hear about their experiences of training during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cambridges spoke from the Queen's Sandringham House, their work base during lockdown.

    "Nursing is one of the most trusted professions in the country, so you couldn't have chosen a better career choice and it's needed now more than ever," Kate said, as Hello! reports.

    "You've got almost three generations now—those coming back from retirement but also you guys doing your training who are stepping up," the Duchess continued. "It shows real commitment and real teamwork, and it should really be celebrated, so really well done."

