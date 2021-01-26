Kate Middleton rewore a tartan dress to celebrate Burns Night in a video with Prince William.

Kate first wore the Emilia Wickstead dress to the Queen's Christmas dinner at Buckingham Palace in December 2019.

The Cambridges thanked NHS Tayside hospital staff for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in their latest video message.

Two things Kate Middleton loves: wearing a themed ensemble, and recycling a favorite garment. And on Monday, she did both, rewearing a tartan dress she debuted over Christmas 2019 to celebrate Burns Night in a new Instagram video.

Kate and Prince William sent a video message to hospital workers NHS Tayside in Scotland to mark Burns Night, the yearly celebration of Scottish poet Robert Burns. The Cambridges also treated hospital staff to a fitting celebratory lunch, comprising haggis, neeps, and tatties.

In the video, Kate wears a red tartan Emilia Wickstead dress, featuring a white collar and cuffs—and as Hello! points out, it's not the first time we've seen the Duchess of Cambridge in the custom-made number. Kate first wore the dress back in December 2019 to the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, pairing it with pearl Cassandra Goad earrings. Rewearing the dress this week, Kate opted for pearl earrings again, this time in the form of a Simone Rocha set.

The Cambridges attend the Queen’s Christmas lunch in December 2019. Karwai Tang Getty Images

In their video message, Kate and William thanked NHS Tayside hospital staff for their work on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We know Burns Night is a special evening for Scots around the world—a time to come together to eat, drink, and to celebrate the life and work of Robert Burns," William said.

"Sadly, this year is a little different," Kate continued. "And for many of you working on the frontline, tonight will be a very different occasion, as you work tirelessly through this pandemic to protect the most vulnerable in our society."

"We want to say a huge thank you for all of the work you are doing and the sacrifices you are making. As a token of our appreciation, we've teamed up with NHS Charities Together to provide you with a haggis dinner," William said. Kate added, "We hope you enjoy it, and look forward to better times together soon," before the couple signed off with "Slàinte Mhath," the Scottish (and Irish) Gaelic toast to good health.

