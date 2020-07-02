Today's Top Stories
1
Meena Harris Wears a Phenomenal Tee to WFH, Obvi
2
The LGBTQ+ Authors We Can't Stop Reading
3
Cargo Pants Are Having a Revival
4
A Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series Is Coming
5
Naomi Campbell on Being the Face of Pat McGrath

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Kate Middleton Wore Alexander McQueen, Her Wedding Dress Designer, to Celebrate Canada Day

By Emily Dixon
london, england april 29 hrh catherine, duchess of cambridge exits following her marriage to hrh prince william, duke of cambridge at westminster abbey on april 29, 2011 in london, england the marriage of the second in line to the british throne was led by the archbishop of canterbury and was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign royal family members and heads of state thousands of well wishers from around the world have also flocked to london to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the royal wedding photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • To celebrate Canada Day, Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke via Zoom to staff at Fraser Health’s Surrey Memorial Hospital, in British Columbia.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to frontline workers about their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic, and its impact on their mental health.
  • Kate wore a tweed shift dress from Alexander McQueen—who also designed her wedding dress.

    Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated Canada Day Wednesday by sharing a new video of their latest Zoom engagement, in which they spoke to healthcare workers at Fraser Health’s Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia. The Cambridges spoke to staff about working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on their mental health.

    "It's an amazing role that you're playing and a hugely tough one as well, so we're in huge admiration for everything you're doing," Kate said.

    "Catherine and I just wanted to just touch base and say how proud we are of all of you and everyone on the front line who have led the way very stoically, very bravely, and put patient care right at the top of the list, and done a fantastic job," William added. "So well done to all of you, and I hope Catherine and I can come and visit you guys one day and say that to you in person."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    🇨🇦 On #CanadaDay we say thank you to frontline workers across the country for your amazing work protecting and supporting your communities. À l'occasion de la fête du #Canada, nous remercions les travailleurs de première ligne à travers tout le pays pour votre travail extraordinaire de protection et de soutien de vos collectivités. The Duke and Duchess spoke with staff at @FraserHealth’s Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia to hear about their experiences working to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, and the unique challenges of providing care throughout the outbreak, including the impact on staff, patients and their families. Visit the link in our bio to watch more from their conversation 🎞️

    A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

    Kate and William also spoke to healthcare social worker Sunny Dulai about her experience of pregnancy while working to combat the pandemic. "Initially I was like, 'No, I can do this.' Emotionally, it wasn't really impacting me," Dulai shared. "And then as I got later in my pregnancy and the more the pandemic started to move along, it really did impact my mental health."

    "I felt like I was angrier because I didn't have the support networks at home that I typically have. I have three siblings and not to be able to physically interact with them became challenging," Dulai continued. "But I never once felt that I needed to stop working where I work, because of the support I got from my team."

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Royal style trackers What Kate Wore identified Kate's dress as the Tweed Shift Dress from Alexander McQueen—who, you'll recall, also designed Kate's wedding dress. Alas, the dress is sold out pretty much everywhere, but you can shop some lookalikes (several of which are on sale!) below:

    Net-a-Porter
    Sonny ruffled tweed mini dress
    Alice + Olivia net-a-porter.com
    $198.00
    SHOP NOW

    Net-a-Porter
    Coley Tweed A-Line Dress
    ALICE + OLIVIA nordstrom.com
    $330.00
    SHOP NOW

    Net-a-Porter
    Rida Tweed Minidress
    MAJE nordstrom.com
    $249.00
    SHOP NOW

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Kate Middleton’s New Fave Dress Brand Is on Sale
    Kate Left Personal Comments on Her Followers' IGs
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Zoë Kravitz Styled Mary-Janes With Ankle Socks
    Meghan Says She Felt "Unprotected"
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Meghan Won a Major Award for Editing British Vogue
    Prince Harry Surprises Diana Award Charity
    Ryan Seacrest Has Broken Up With His Long-Term GF
    Beyoncé's Full BET Awards Look Was Jaw-Dropping
    Twitter Decided Chris Pine Is the Best Chris
    J.Lo and A-Rod Did a TikTok Dance Challenge
    Prince Harry Was Spotted Biking Alone in Malibu
    This Is What the Kardashian-Jenners Are Worth