Princess Eugenie Is Expected to Give Her New Baby an Unusual Middle Name

By Emily Dixon

    A week after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby son, the couple have yet to announce their new arrival's name—meaning royal fans are still very much on tenterhooks. Eugenie and Brooksbank are taking a little longer than usual to announce the name, with both the Sussexes and the Cambridges revealing their baby names within a few days of welcoming their little ones.

    According to the Daily Mail's Emily Andrews, however, the royal baby's middle name could be pretty much decided—and it's an unusual one. Andrews predicted Eugenie and Brooksbank will give their son the middle name Stamp, in honor of Brooksbank's great-great-great-great-grandfather, Stamp Brooksbank, who was a governor of the Bank of England way back in the 18th century.

    If the new royal baby is given the middle name Stamp, he'll be following in his dad's footsteps: Present day Brooksbank's full name is Jack Christopher Stamp Brooksbank.

    Eugenie gave birth to her first child on February 9, and the royal family released an official birth announcement shortly afterwards. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital," the statement read. "Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

    "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued. "This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

    Eugenie also made her own announcement on Instagram, sharing the first photo of her baby boy. In the snap, the little one holds his mom's finger while Brooksbank supports his son's wrist.

