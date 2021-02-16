Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank still haven't revealed their new son's name.

The royal baby is expected to be given an unusual middle name: Stamp.

The name pays tribute to Jack Brooksbank's ancestor, Stamp Brooksbank, while it's also a family tradition: the new dad's full name is Jack Christopher Stamp Brooksbank.

A week after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby son, the couple have yet to announce their new arrival's name—meaning royal fans are still very much on tenterhooks. Eugenie and Brooksbank are taking a little longer than usual to announce the name, with both the Sussexes and the Cambridges revealing their baby names within a few days of welcoming their little ones.

According to the Daily Mail's Emily Andrews, however, the royal baby's middle name could be pretty much decided—and it's an unusual one. Andrews predicted Eugenie and Brooksbank will give their son the middle name Stamp, in honor of Brooksbank's great-great-great-great-grandfather, Stamp Brooksbank, who was a governor of the Bank of England way back in the 18th century.

If the new royal baby is given the middle name Stamp, he'll be following in his dad's footsteps: Present day Brooksbank's full name is Jack Christopher Stamp Brooksbank.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Eugenie gave birth to her first child on February 9, and the royal family released an official birth announcement shortly afterwards. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital," the statement read. "Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued. "This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie also made her own announcement on Instagram, sharing the first photo of her baby boy. In the snap, the little one holds his mom's finger while Brooksbank supports his son's wrist.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io