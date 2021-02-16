Olivia Wilde was spotted moving bags into Harry Styles' Hollywood Hills home on Sunday.

Wilde packed the bags into her car at the Silver Lake home she previously shared with former fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde and Styles met on the set of upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling, which Wilde is directing and Styles is starring in alongside Florence Pugh.

The new couple were first spotted together at a wedding in January.

Things might have just dialed up a notch between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles! On Sunday, which also happened to be Valentine's Day, Wilde was spotted loading a series of large bags and suitcases into her car at the Silver Lake, Los Angeles home she used to share with former fiancé Jason Sudeikis, as Page Six reports. The same day, she was photographed unloading said bags at new partner Harry Styles' home in Hollywood Hills.

Moving in together? Enjoying an extended stay together? Simply taking advantage of Styles' capacious storage facilities? Since neither Wilde nor Styles' reps responded to Page Six's request for comment, it's all still a matter of speculation.

Wilde and Styles were first linked in January, when they were seen holding hands at the wedding of Styles' manager, Jeffrey Azoff. The duo met on the set of upcoming psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, directed by Wilde and starring Styles alongside Florence Pugh, on which filming wrapped over the weekend.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

While neither Wilde nor Styles have publicly addressed their new relationship, Wilde did post a lengthy tribute to Styles on Instagram Sunday, commending his "humility" and "talent" while sharing a black-and-white photo seemingly taken on the set of Don't Worry Darling.

Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SUBSCRIBE HERE

"Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films," Wilde captioned the post. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight."

"Enter: @harrystyles, our “Jack," Wilde continued. "Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io