Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Are Keeping Things Very Professional While They're at Work Together, Source Says

Earlier this month, photos of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California leaked, sparking a wave of publicity about the new couple's romance.

Wilde and Styles are currently working together on the upcoming psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, which Wilde is directing.

According to a source close to the production, Wilde and Styles haven't let their relationship affect their professionalism at work. Still, they haven't tried to hide their relationship from the cast and crew which are reportedly a "super tight-knit group."

According to ET Online, a source close to the production says the pair has been doing a great job of balancing their romance with their responsibilities on the movie. The source says that Wilde, who is directing the film, is focused on making sure that "the vibe on her set is professional, collaborative, and fun."

"She really creates a little community. She wasn’t joking when she said she has zero tolerance for a**holes," the source told ET Online.

That zero tolerance policy has been especially important for this movie, thanks to strict COVID-19 restrictions, which have resulted in the cast and crew spending most of their time solely with each other.

"It’s a super tight-knit group," the source added of the movie's cast and crew. And, because it's a tight-knit group, it probably shouldn't come as any surprise that Wilde and Styles' relationship—which made headlines when they were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California earlier this month—has not been a secret on the set.

As for those buzzy first photos of the couple, the source told ET that they were "absolutely not leaked or staged for some sort of promotional reason" and were just shot by a paparazzi without Wilde or Styles' knowledge.

