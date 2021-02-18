Blue Ivy Carter Crashed Beyoncé's Ivy Park Shoot

At 9 years old, Blue Ivy Carter is an award-winning singer-songwriter, visual album star, and audiobook narrator—and now, the multi-hyphenate can add supermodel to her resume, after modeling the latest drop from mom Beyoncé's fashion line Ivy Park. Blue Ivy appears in the latest "Icy Park" campaign, wearing corresponding outfits from the winter wear collection. Naturally, she nailed it, and the internet is positively obsessed.

Proud grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson shared a clip of Blue modeling on Instagram—and revealed her appearance wasn't planned. "My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park . Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!!" Knowles-Lawson captioned the clip.

"She inserted herself into this shoot . No she was not supposed to be in it !" Knowles-Lawson continued. "She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I'm not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!!"

In her British Vogue December cover interview, Beyoncé spoke about the impact of 2020 on Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi, and the importance of leading by example as a parent. "I have become a better listener. Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old. My best advice is to love them harder than ever," Beyoncé said.

"I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them," Queen Bey continued. "Blue saw some of the reactions to the 'Brown Skin Girl' video, as well as some of the videos from the philanthropic work I’ve done this year. When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. It’s teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

