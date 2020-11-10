Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, will narrate the Hair Love audiobook, adapted from the Oscar-winning short film by Matthew A. Cherry.

Cherry announced the news on Twitter Monday, sharing a short clip of Blue Ivy's narration.

This means Blue Ivy, already a BET and NAACP award winner, could potentially score a Grammy in the spoken word category.

One Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, is already a BET and NAACP award-winner at the age of 8, thanks to her collaboration with her mom, Saint Jhn, and Wizkid on "Brown Skin Girl" from the Lion King: The Gift album. And now, she's got a shot at a spoken word Grammy: Blue Ivy has narrated the audiobook for Hair Love, based on the short film by Matthew A. Cherry that won the Oscar for best animated short earlier this year. The film documents a Black father learning to do his daughter's hair; last year, it was made into a children's book, illustrated by Vashti Harrison, while it will soon become an animated series at HBO Max, Variety reports.

Cherry shared an introductory clip of the audiobook on Twitter Monday, debuting Blue Ivy's expert (and extremely cute) narration. "Dreamscape presents Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry, narrated by Blue Ivy Carter," she says in the clip.

As the Beyhive (hello) exploded with delight on social media, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson celebrated her granddaughter's achievement in a sweet Instagram post Monday, sharing a clip of Blue Ivy's narration alongside a congratulatory caption. "WOW !!! I heard My Grandaughter’s narration!! She killed it !!!!" Knowles-Lawson wrote. "I cannot wait to download her voice reading it !!!!!! This book was so great for our young black girls to love their hair!"



