Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's Daughter, Narrates the "Hair Love" Audiobook

By Emily Dixon
hollywood, california july 09 editors note retransmission with alternate crop blue ivy carter l and beyonce knowles carter attend the world premiere of disneys the lion king at the dolby theatre on july 09, 2019 in hollywood, california photo by alberto e rodriguezgetty images for disney
Alberto E. RodriguezGetty Images

    One Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, is already a BET and NAACP award-winner at the age of 8, thanks to her collaboration with her mom, Saint Jhn, and Wizkid on "Brown Skin Girl" from the Lion King: The Gift album. And now, she's got a shot at a spoken word Grammy: Blue Ivy has narrated the audiobook for Hair Love, based on the short film by Matthew A. Cherry that won the Oscar for best animated short earlier this year. The film documents a Black father learning to do his daughter's hair; last year, it was made into a children's book, illustrated by Vashti Harrison, while it will soon become an animated series at HBO Max, Variety reports.

    Cherry shared an introductory clip of the audiobook on Twitter Monday, debuting Blue Ivy's expert (and extremely cute) narration. "Dreamscape presents Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry, narrated by Blue Ivy Carter," she says in the clip.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    As the Beyhive (hello) exploded with delight on social media, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson celebrated her granddaughter's achievement in a sweet Instagram post Monday, sharing a clip of Blue Ivy's narration alongside a congratulatory caption. "WOW !!! I heard My Grandaughter’s narration!! She killed it !!!!" Knowles-Lawson wrote. "I cannot wait to download her voice reading it !!!!!! This book was so great for our young black girls to love their hair!"

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

