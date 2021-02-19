Today's Top Stories
Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Will Appear in 'Normal People' Follow-Up

By Emily Dixon
  • Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn has been cast in Conversations With Friends, the second of Sally Rooney's novels to be adapted for TV after Normal People.
  • Conversations With Friends was Rooney's debut novel, published in 2017.
  • Alwyn will star alongside Sasha Lane, Alison Oliver, and Jemima Kirke.

    Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift's other half, is about to get the Paul Mescal treatment: He's been cast in the TV adaptation of Conversations With Friends, the second of author Sally Rooney's novels to be adapted for the small screen after Normal People became a pop culture sensation.

    While it's her second to be adapted for TV, Conversations With Friends was actually Rooney's debut novel, published in 2017, and centers around two college students who become entangled with a married couple.

    Alwyn will star alongside Sasha Lane, Alison Oliver, and Jemima Kirke in the upcoming TV show, the BBC reports. Oliver will play the central role of Frances, a 21-year-old student, while Lane will play her ex-girlfriend and best friend, Bobbi. Alwyn will play married actor Nick, and Kirke will play writer Melissa, Nick's wife.

    Lenny Abrahamson, director of Normal People, will return for Conversations With Friends, which will be filmed this year. So: Who's ready for a new TV obsession?

    It's been a busy year for Alwyn, whose relationship with Swift first hit headlines in 2017: Alongside his acting career, he also got some songwriting credits under his belt, thanks to his work with Swift on latest albums folklore and evermore.

    Under the pseudonym William Bowery, Alwyn co-wrote tracks "exile" and "betty" on the former, followed by "champagne problems," "coney island" (featuring The National), and title track "evermore" (featuring Bon Iver) on the latter. Wonder if any of them will make it onto the Conversations With Friends soundtrack?

