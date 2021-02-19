Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "over the moon" after announcing Meghan's pregnancy, a friend of the couple told People.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced last week that they were expecting another child—and according to a close friend of the couple, their new arrival will complete the family of their dreams. "They are absolutely over the moon," the unnamed friend told People. "They've always imagined their family of four and are so happy to finally be one."

The Sussexes are especially excited for Archie to grow up with a little sibling, a source told the magazine. "They always wanted for Archie to have a sibling close in age," the insider said.

Back in 2019, Harry confirmed he and Meghan only planned to have two children, while speaking about the environment with Dr. Jane Goodall for the British Vogue issue Meghan edited. "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question."

"I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…" the Duke of Sussex continued. "Not too many!" Goodall interrupted, to which Harry responded, "Two, maximum!"

In a statement released Friday, Buckingham Palace said that Meghan and Harry had confirmed to the Queen that they would not return to their former roles as senior working royals. "Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the palace said.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family," the statement continued. "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

