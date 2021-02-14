Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Announcement Is a Sweet Nod to Princess Diana

This weekend, royal fans were treated to huge news when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they're expecting their second child together.

In addition to being a happy announcement for the Sussexes, the news, which came on Valentine's Day, is a sweet nod to royal history and to Harry's parents, Prince Charles and Princess, specifically.

On Valentine's Day 37 years ago, Charles and Diana made a big announcement of their own, revealing to the world that they were expecting their second child, Prince Harry, according to royal author Elizabeth Holmes.

The royal couple confirmed the big news via a spokesperson, who told People, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."



And, if you didn't think Harry and Meghan's announcement, which came on Valentine's Day, could get any sweeter, well, think again. As Elizabeth Holmes, author of , pointed out on Instagram Sunday afternoon, the Sussexes' pregnancy announcement came exactly 37 years to the day after Harry's parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, announced they were expecting him.

"MEEEP! Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Archie’s going to be a big brother. 🍼💗 And what timing! On Valentine’s Day 37 years ago Princess Diana and Prince Charles announced they were expecting Harry. 🥺🙏," Holmes wrote on Instagram.

As People pointed out, an archived Daily Express newspaper from February 1984, when Diana and Charles announced the pregnancy, explained that the statement from Buckingham Palace announcing the news said Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were "delighted" by the news and that mom-to-be Diana had "no preference whether it is a boy or girl."

How that for a sweet tribute to Charles and Diana? Not mention the most loving way imaginable to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Congratulations again to Harry, Meghan, and, of course, soon-to-be big brother Archie Harrison!

