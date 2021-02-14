Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Archie is going to be an older brother!!!

By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

Try not to scream: Meghan Markle is pregnant with baby number two!

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told People.

Royal correspondent and author Omid Scobie also confirmed the news on Twitter, along with a gorgeous new picture of the couple, which, Scobie explained in a later tweet, "was taken remotely by longtime friend of the couple, and photographer, Misan Harriman."

This content is imported from Twitter.

The news comes just months after Meghan revealed that she suffered a pregnancy loss last summer. In a November 2020 op-ed in the New York Times, Meghan shared a candid account of her experience and encouraged a more open conversation around pregnancy loss.

"I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," she wrote of the moment she realized her second pregnancy was ending. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Meghan and Harry have also been open about the joy parenthood has brought them.

"It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine," Harry said shortly after Archie's birth in 2019, according to People. "[We look forward to spending] precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie as their family grows!

