Meghan Markle Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Try not to scream: Meghan Markle is pregnant with baby number two!



"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told People.



Royal correspondent and author Omid Scobie also confirmed the news on Twitter, along with a gorgeous new picture of the couple, which, Scobie explained in a later tweet, "was taken remotely by longtime friend of the couple, and photographer, Misan Harriman."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Baby news! “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” says a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” pic.twitter.com/GrqSiBxaXa — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

The news comes just months after Meghan revealed that she suffered a pregnancy loss last summer. In a November 2020 op-ed in the New York Times, Meghan shared a candid account of her experience and encouraged a more open conversation around pregnancy loss.

"I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," she wrote of the moment she realized her second pregnancy was ending. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Meghan and Harry have also been open about the joy parenthood has brought them.

"It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine," Harry said shortly after Archie's birth in 2019, according to People. "[We look forward to spending] precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie as their family grows!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io