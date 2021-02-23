Jennifer Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, turned 13 on Monday.

Lopez celebrated her twins, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, becoming teenagers in a moving tribute on Instagram.

"I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since," J.Lo wrote.

If you're feeling ever so slightly panicked about the merciless passage of time, I'd advise you not to continue reading this article, in which I'll address Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's twins, Emme and Max, turning 13 whole years old, as if it wasn't just last week we were eagerly awaiting their arrival.

Lopez adorably documented the twins' birthday on Instagram, writing a sweet tribute to her now teenagers alongside a video of them enjoying breakfast in bed. (On her Instagram story, J.Lo went on to reveal two major birthday gifts for her twins: a guitar lesson from Lenny Kravitz for Emme, and a singing lesson from Stevie Mackey for Max.)

"My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!" Lopez captioned the video. "OMG!! I can't believe it's been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil' coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since..."

"I’m feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t freeze time," Lopez continued. "To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever..."

