Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Twins, Jacques and Gabriella, Just Surpassed a Huge Milestone During "Historic" State Visit
The little royals are growing up.
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco share two children—twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. The 10-year-olds can be quite "hard" to keep "under control," according to their mother, former Olympian Charlene. Having recently reached an important milestone while wearing adorable matching outfits, Gabriella and Jacques surpassed yet another milestone during a state visit.
On Saturday, June 7, Jacques and Gabriella joined their parents to welcome the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the couple's state visit to Monaco. As noted by Hello! magazine, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's appearance at the event "marked the first time that the children had taken part in a state visit."
An Instagram post shared by the Royal Family of Monaco's official account said, "Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene welcomed, this Saturday, June 7, the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, and Mrs. Brigitte Macron, on the occasion of a state visit on the sign of friendship and co-operation between France and the Principality of Monaco." The caption continued, "Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were also present to greet the presidential couple, demonstrating the familial and solemn character of this official reception."
Elaborating on the significance of the meeting, the caption noted, "During this visit, discussions highlighted the depth of historical, political, and human ties that unite the two nations." The post continued, "This meeting illustrates the continuity of a relationship based on shared values, mutual trust and a shared willingness to build together answers to great contemporary challenges."
If Jacques and Gabriella's appearance at Saturday's official engagement is any indication, Monaco's royal twins might start taking part in even more important events alongside their parents.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
