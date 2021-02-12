Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Switched Up Her Hair With a Bubblegum Pink Lob

By Emily Dixon

    Chrissy Teigen's been having an lot of fun with her hair over the past few months, trying out a host of new cuts and colors with the help of a series of wigs. In January, Teigen went long and lavender in a flowing lace wig; a few weeks later, she debuted even longer pink hair, styled with a soft wave. And on her Instagram Thursday, Teigen revealed she'd revisited her bubblegum pink look, this time wearing it super straight.

    Documenting the progression of her look on her Instagram Story, Teigen first shared a video of herself making nachos wearing a very long, very straight pink wig. In a subsequent video, she revealed a shorter look, the hair chopped into a blunt long bob (or lob, if you will). "Ok I can get down with no makeup makeup wig life!" she captioned the post, tagging celebrity hair stylists Irinel de León and Jayy HairStyles as well as makeup artist Kristine Studden.

    Last week was a difficult one for Teigen, as she underwent surgery to treat her endometriosis while grieving son Jack on his projected due date. "He would have been here any day now—if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak," Teigen wrote in a moving Instagram post.

    "I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse," she continued. "This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule."

    "Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love. I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do," Teigen finished the heartfelt caption. "I love you jack. I miss you so so much."

