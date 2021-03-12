Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Made a Formal Complaint About Piers Morgan's Comments on Her Mental Health

The episode is now being investigated.

By Emily Dixon

    Meghan Markle reportedly sent a formal letter of complaint after Piers Morgan dismissed her painful mental health struggles on British TV Monday. After the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey she had experienced suicidal ideation while grappling with racism, isolation, and a lack of support as a senior member of the royal family, Morgan declared on Good Morning Britain that he didn't "believe a word" Meghan said. Morgan subsequently left his position as anchor after his comments sparked an outcry.

    Harper's Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie reports that Meghan wrote to Carolyn McCall, chief executive of British TV network ITV, to raise concerns about the impact of Morgan's comments on others dealing with mental health issues. Meghan did not address the relentless attacks Morgan directed towards her, Scobie reports, but focused solely on the detrimental impact his comments could have on people thinking about seeking mental health support.

    Several mental health organizations shared Meghan's concern after Morgan's comments, according to Harper's Bazaar. In a statement, British mental health charity Mind said, "We were disappointed and concerned... It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy."

    The U.K.'s Office of Communications (Ofcom) received 41,015 complaints after Morgan attacked the Sussexes on Good Morning Britain, NBC News reports. The Monday episode is now being investigated under Ofcom's "harm and offence rules."

