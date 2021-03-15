The 2021 Grammys kicked off in style. A shirtless, tatted Harry Styles performed a smooth, funky rendition of his summer hit “Watermelon Sugar” with a leather clad jazz band. He was surrounded by fellow musicians on four separate stages–including HAIM, Black Pumas, and Billie Eilish–giving us the chance to peep some much-needed reactions shots that we’ve been missing during these socially distant times.

Eilish, for one, simply could not stop jamming to Harry’s tunes (and abs perhaps…) in a show of support for the former boybander and boyfriend of Olivia Wilde. The “everything i wanted” singer smiled and cheered Styles throughout the entirety of his performance–not exactly mirroring my own reaction (which was mostly me shrieking just a little tiny bit, I couldn't help it...).



Billie Eilish and Harry Styles reacting to one another’s Grammy performances. Courtesy of CBS

The show immediately moved on to a performance of Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted,” where Eilish and her brother Finneas sang the moody, electronic song atop a half drowned classic car under low lighting. The song was both hopeful and wrenching–Styles, for his part, appeared struck by Eilish's set and reacted accordingly. At the end of Eilish’s performance, Styles whistled appreciatively, acknowledging the young pop star’s sheer power. Legends supporting legends indeed.

Billie Eilish is me watching Harry Styles 😍 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/3dyWUwsSCM — j (@jaderaereid) March 15, 2021

HARRY LOKING AT BILLIE AND BILLIE LOKING AT HARRY IS TOO MUSH FOR ME pic.twitter.com/dGtqmrNYBX — cat BILLIE GRAMMY HARRY AIUTO (@_catcopycat_) March 15, 2021

Billie watching Harry’s performance

Harry watching Billie’s performance



I would die for this friendship! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Sm8TmKEASd — Billie Eilish Charts (@eilishdata) March 15, 2021

NOW HARRY CLAPPING AND WHISTLING TO BILLIE OH MY GOD — phia✰ (@tbslonelyheartt) March 15, 2021

