Kylie Jenner sparked a social media outcry after asking her fans to donate to a GoFundMe for makeup artist Samuel Rauda's medical expenses.

Many social media users pointed out Jenner's extreme wealth and her ability to cover the expenses herself.

Jenner addressed the backlash on her Instagram Story Monday, saying it arose from a "false narrative."

Kylie Jenner sparked an uproar on social media last week after asking her fans to donate to a GoFundMe for the medical expenses of celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda, who required major surgery after an accident. Jenner, who donated $5,000, shared a link to the fundraiser on her Instagram Story, writing, "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me."

Jenner's post triggered a major outcry on social media, with many pointing out the reality star's extreme wealth (after previously branding her "the world’s youngest self-made billionaire," Forbes now pegs her net worth at $700 million) and her ability to cover Rauda's medical expenses without seeking donations from her fans. "wait so kylie jenner’s make up artist got into a car accident and needed $60k for emergency brain surgery and she asked her fans to donate???? and then only donated $5,000 when she’s a literal billionaire? the wrong people have money," one viral tweet read.

On her Instagram Story Monday, Jenner addressed the backlash, suggesting it arose from a "false narrative" and adding, "Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be."

"I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills," Jenner wrote. "Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest. I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam."

"After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6k so I put it in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I'd post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate," Jenner continued. "I don't know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam."

"Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be. Let's all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let's encourage each other to help," she finished.

