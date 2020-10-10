Everything You Need to Know About the Kylie Jenner "Wasted" Meme That's Going Viral

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family went out for dinner in Palm Springs and Kylie Jenner spontaneously burst into song.

Kylie belted out an original tune about being "wasted" and the moment instantly went viral and became a meme online.

This isn't the first time Kylie's tendency to get musical has been meme-worthy. Her song "Rise and Shine" swept the internet in 2019.

Kylie Jenner, viral song machine, is back at it. The reality star has officially followed up her beloved track "Rise and Shine" with a new, equally-amazing song, "Wasted." Kylie's latest musical masterpiece moment came during the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

When did Kylie Jenner sing "Wasted"?

Some background: At one point in the episode, which documented the KarJenners' very dramatic trip to Palm Springs, the family went out to dinner. Kylie flagged down the waiter to order some Don Julio 1942 tequila. Actually, she specifically ordered a "42 on the rocks and a ginger ale."

This is when the magic happened. After placing her order, Kylie spontaneously burst into song, belting out, "Cause I'm gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I'm about to go for my second one."

Then, Kylie turned to her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and added, "Kourtney, what the f--k are you on?!"

Kourtney, in an amazing display of what can only be described as Kourtney Kardashian-ness, answered, "I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread," followed by a big bite of bread.

What is Kylie Jenner's "Wasted" Meme?

So @KylieJenner is now my favorite music artist..with hits like "Rise and Shine" and her new smash hit "Cuz Im Gonna Get Wasted".. you can't deny that talent!! pic.twitter.com/kZwu0lYc2X — AeonKordei (Stream #LawdJesus/#GrillinNiggas) (@AeonParis) October 10, 2020

The internet, recognizing magic when it happened, immediately and collectively memed the moment.

I’m going to live by @KylieJenner “I’m going to get wasted! I just finished a cold cup of 42, and I’m going to get another one Kourtney what the fuck are you on!” From now on because it is Legendary!!🔥🔥🔥 — ShyannCayanne (@ShyannRayne) October 10, 2020

When ur wasted but in such a good mood @KylieJenner 🤣 https://t.co/j7fxLuyMui — Kyliemusicvids (@kyliemusicvids) October 9, 2020

i wanna get white girl wasted with @KylieJenner 😩 she seems so lit #KUWTK — ‏ً (@playboykylie) October 9, 2020

Even some celebrities have gotten in on the game, most notably Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who covered the track ASAP on TikTok.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

