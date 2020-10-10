Today's Top Stories
1
Taraji P. Henson Headlines the Power On Summit
2
How the World Fell Madly in Love With ‘DDLJ’
3
(Re) Opening Night: Time For Serious Fashion Inspo
4
White Women on Why They Voted for Trump in 2016
5
The State of Gabrielle Union

Everything You Need to Know About the Kylie Jenner "Wasted" Meme That's Going Viral

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • Kylie belted out an original tune about being "wasted" and the moment instantly went viral and became a meme online.
      • This isn't the first time Kylie's tendency to get musical has been meme-worthy. Her song "Rise and Shine" swept the internet in 2019.

        Kylie Jenner, viral song machine, is back at it. The reality star has officially followed up her beloved track "Rise and Shine" with a new, equally-amazing song, "Wasted." Kylie's latest musical masterpiece moment came during the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

        When did Kylie Jenner sing "Wasted"?

        Some background: At one point in the episode, which documented the KarJenners' very dramatic trip to Palm Springs, the family went out to dinner. Kylie flagged down the waiter to order some Don Julio 1942 tequila. Actually, she specifically ordered a "42 on the rocks and a ginger ale."

        This is when the magic happened. After placing her order, Kylie spontaneously burst into song, belting out, "Cause I'm gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I'm about to go for my second one."

        Then, Kylie turned to her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and added, "Kourtney, what the f--k are you on?!"

        Kourtney, in an amazing display of what can only be described as Kourtney Kardashian-ness, answered, "I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread," followed by a big bite of bread.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        Tequila on the rocks, Kylie’s drink of choice

        A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

        What is Kylie Jenner's "Wasted" Meme?

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        The internet, recognizing magic when it happened, immediately and collectively memed the moment.

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Even some celebrities have gotten in on the game, most notably Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who covered the track ASAP on TikTok.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        WaAaSsSstEDDDD

        A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Inside Gigi's First Date Night With Zayn Post-Baby
        Reminisce on Heidi Klum's Epic Halloween Costumes
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Gabrielle Union Stunned in Head-to-Toe Miu Miu
        Looks Like Kate Remodeled Some of Diana's Jewelry
        Why Prince George Got Upset Watching the TV
        Mindy Kaling Gave Birth to a Baby Boy
        Vanessa Pappas on TikTok's Past, Present, & Future
        Gabrielle Union on Speaking Truth to Power
        The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes
        Taraji P. Henson Headlines the Power On Summit