Well, this is exciting! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just hired Ben Browning, the Oscar-nominated producer of Promising Young Woman, as head of content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio. Browning, who's worked on other Oscar-nominated movies including The Big Sick, Arrival, and Room,will work across the Sussexes' content deals with Netflix and Spotify, as People reports.

Browning is one of several new hires under the Archewell umbrella: Social impact and culture change agency Invisible Hand, founded by Genevieve Roth, just joined the team, while James Holt, a longtime advisor of the Sussexes, has become the executive director of Archewell Foundation. Toya Holness, the Sussexes' global press secretary, will carry out the U.K. communications duties previously performed by Holt. The previous director of Archewell Foundation, Catherine St-Laurent, has moved into a senior advisory position, People reports.

"Archewell is incredibly pleased to welcome Ben, Genevieve and the Invisible Hand team to the organization," Holness said, in a statement shared by People. "Along with the appointment of James Holt as Executive Director of Archewell Foundation, they join a rapidly expanding team that's deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world."

Can't wait to see what the Sussexes have in store!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

