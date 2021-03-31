Serena Williams shared what makes her marriage to Alexis Ohanian so great in a new interview with Bumble.

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian's relationship is one to admire (need I remind you of the t-shirt Ohanian wore to support the GOAT at the Australian Open, for example?) And in a new video with dating app Bumble, Williams opened up about what makes their relationship so great, while also sharing her thoughts on friendship, heartbreak, her record-breaking career, and more.

Asked, "What were you surprised to learn about marriage?" Williams responded with a laugh, "Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it." Answering the following question, "What have you learned about love?" she said, "I learned that love is an amazing feeling, and if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it's a special thing."

Williams also shared her advice for young women experiencing heartbreak, saying, "Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal. But time heals all wounds." She also revealed her relationship dealbreaker: "A dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty, or not having it, that is."

The GOAT was asked about the type of energy she looked for in a friend, responding, "I like someone that's really funny, with energy that's fun and delightful and easy to be around, and positive. I need someone positive in my life."

And in my personal favorite response of the interview? Asked, "What from tennis will you take with you after you retire?" Williams said, "I think the best thing I'll take from tennis after I retire is so many amazing memories. And also a tremendous amount of trophies!"

