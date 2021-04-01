Ryan Reynolds trolled Blake Lively after the couple got their COVID-19 vaccines.

Reynolds shared a photo of himself getting vaccinated in a knit hat, before comparing the snap with one of his wife in her own hat.

"Who wore it better?" Reynolds wrote on his Instagram Story.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively just got the COVID-19 vaccine, the couple shared on Instagram Wednesday—and, Reynolds being Reynolds, he seized the opportunity for a spot of trolling.

First, he set his sights on COVID-19 conspiracy theorists. Reynolds shared a snap of himself receiving the vaccine, wearing a white t-shirt, black face mask, and a pink knit hat—and captioned it, "Finally got 5G." (If you've yet to encounter the conspiracy: One thoroughly debunked theory claims that the rollout of 5G mobile networks triggered the pandemic.)

Next, Reynolds poked fun at himself in a post on his Instagram Story. More specifically, he poked fun at the aforementioned pink hat (which I happen to think is lovely). Sharing the same photo of himself getting vaccinated, he wrote, "Science is sexy. The hat? Perhaps not." I disagree, Ryan! That's a very good hat!

But he saved the most effective trolling for his wife, Blake Lively, as is the custom in the Lively-Reynolds household. Reynolds juxtaposed his vaccine photo with a snap of Lively filming her 2020 movie The Rhythm Section, wearing her own knit hat. "Who wore it better?" he captioned the post, adding a poll for his followers to vote (at time of writing, it's pretty evenly split, with Reynolds at 53 percent and Lively at 47 percent.)

Lively's vaccine post, meanwhile, was sweet and free of trolling. Sharing a photo of herself smiling at the nurse vaccinating her, she wrote, "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me."

On her Instagram Story, she thanked epidemiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera and medical correspondent Jon LaPook, writing, "Thank you @jessicamalatyrivera for a year of scientific information and the confidence to make the decision to be vaccinated as soon as it was available to me. And thank you to @lapookj. The many years of thoughtful and empathetic medical reporting that you do has led me here. I couldn't be more grateful."

Congrats on getting vaccinated, Blake and Ryan!

