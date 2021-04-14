The Queen carried out her first royal duty since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, on April 9 at the age of 99.

On Tuesday, the Queen attended a retirement ceremony for the outgoing Lord Chamberlain, Earl Peel.

She performed another royal duty on Wednesday, welcoming the new Lord Chamberlain, Lord Parker of Minsmere.

"The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia of Office as Lord Chamberlain and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order and took leave upon relinquishing his appointment as Lord Chamberlain, when Her Majesty invested him with the Royal Victorian Chain," Tuesday's Court Circular read. The Lord Chamberlain is the most senior officer of the royal household.

On Wednesday, the Queen carried out another royal duty, marking the appointment of the new Lord Chamberlain, Andrew Parker, Lord Parker of Minsmere. "The Lord Parker of Minsmere had an audience of The Queen today, kissed hands upon his appointment as Lord Chamberlain and received from Her Majesty the Wand and Insignia of Office and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order, when The Queen invested him with the Insignia of a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order," the Court Circular stated. Lord Andrew Parker is the former director general of British security service MI5.



One of Earl Peel's final duties as Lord Chamberlain was to oversee the funeral of Prince Philip, as People reports, which will take place this Saturday, April 17, at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The funeral will be televised in the U.K., but will be "much reduced in scale with no public access" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a royal spokesperson said. Up to 30 people, not including clergy and other workers, will attend, in accordance with current U.K. coronavirus guidelines.

