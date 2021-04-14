While Prince Harry's current stay in the U.K. is no doubt a somber one, as he awaits the funeral of grandfather Prince Philip on Saturday, it has offered one happy moment: meeting his cousin Princess Eugenie's new baby, August Philip, who was born on February 9.

Prince Harry is staying at Frogmore Cottage, the U.K. home he shares with Meghan Markle, which the Sussexes are currently lending to Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. (Meghan, who is pregnant, has remained in the U.S. after her doctor advised her not to travel.) And according to Us Weekly, Harry has now been introduced to baby August. It's fair to assume it was a big moment for Harry, since Eugenie is one of the royals he's closest with.

Last year, a royal source told Harper's Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie that Meghan and Harry were thrilled that Eugenie and Brooksbank would be moving into Frogmore Cottage. "[The Sussexes] are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family," the insider said.

Harry is following U.K. coronavirus protocols after arriving from California on Sunday, which require travelers to the U.K. to quarantine and take regular COVID-19 tests. Although people arriving in the U.K. are typically required to spend 10 days in quarantine, exemptions are made on "compassionate grounds" for occasions such as funerals, enabling Harry to attend Philip's funeral six days after his arrival. It's also possible he'll take a private COVID-19 test while will allow him to end his quarantine early if he tests negative, under the government's "Test to Release" scheme.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

