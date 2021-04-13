Prince Harry is staying at Frogmore Cottage, the Sussexes' U.K. home, ahead of grandfather Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, People reports. Harry arrived in London from California on Sunday, and subsequently traveled to Windsor, where Frogmore Cottage is located. While previous reports suggested Harry would stay at Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived before welcoming son Archie, People has confirmed he is in fact quarantining at Frogmore.

Harry is staying with cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their new son August, who moved into Frogmore Cottage at the Sussexes' invitation. He is following U.K. coronavirus protocols ahead of Philip's funeral, which include quarantining at home and taking regular COVID-19 tests. While travelers to the U.K. are usually required to spend 10 days in quarantine upon arrival, exemptions are made on "compassionate grounds" for those attending a funeral.

Meghan, who is pregnant, remains in the U.S. on the advice of her doctors. "The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend [Prince Philip's funeral]. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said last weekend.

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

Harry released a statement in remembrance of Prince Philip via the Archewell communications team on Monday. "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next," Harry said.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'" Harry continued. "So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io