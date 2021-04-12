Prince Harry has traveled to the U.K. ahead of the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, which will take place on April 17. He arrived in London on Sunday, People reports, two days after the Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99. Harry's return to the U.K. is his first since he and Meghan Markle announced they would step back as senior royals in January 2020.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed Saturday that Harry will attend Philip's funeral, while Meghan, who is pregnant, will remain in the U.S. on the advice of her doctor. "The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending," the spokesperson said.

Harry left the Sussexes' Montecito home on Saturday and landed at London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday afternoon, Hello! reports. He then traveled to his former Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage, where he will reportedly quarantine until the funeral. Meghan and Harry's U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, is currently occupied by Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank, and their new son August.

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

As the BBC reports, Harry must follow the U.K.'s COVID-19 travel rules, which require people arriving in the U.K. to receive a negative COVID-19 test in the three days before traveling, then take further tests on day two and day eight after their arrival.

While travelers are typically required to quarantine for 10 days, exemptions are made on "compassionate grounds," including "attending a funeral of a household member, a close family member or a friend." As a result, Harry will be able to attend Philip's funeral on Saturday.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

