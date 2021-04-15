Today's Top Stories
The Royal Family Will Not Wear Military Uniform at Prince Philip's Funeral

By Emily Dixon

    Senior royals will not wear military uniform at Prince Philip's funeral this weekend, in a move approved by the Queen, Sky News reports. The decision was reportedly taken to prevent Prince Harry being the only senior male royal not wearing military dress, despite his extensive military service which included two tours in Afghanistan.

    Harry lost his honorary military titles after stepping back as a senior royal. As a result, royal protocol mandates he wear civilian dress, though he would be permitted to wear his military medals.

    The dress code decision also resolves a palace row concerning Prince Andrew, who reportedly wanted to wear an admiral's uniform to Philip's funeral. Andrew was due to be promoted to admiral last year to celebrate his 60th birthday, but did not receive the honor following the public outcry over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

    london, england november 12 l r prince andrew, duke of york, prince harry and prince william, duke of cambridge attend the annual remembrance sunday memorial on november 12, 2017 in london, england the prince of wales, senior politicians, including the british prime minister and representatives from the armed forces pay tribute to those who have suffered or died at war photo by jack taylorgetty images
    Jack TaylorGetty Images

    Andrew gave up his public duties after a widely criticized BBC interview in 2019, in which he denied that Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre was forced to have sex with him, but said he did not regret his friendship with the disgraced financier.

    Prince Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Only 30 guests will be permitted to attend, alongside clergy and other workers, in accordance with the U.K. government's COVID-19 guidelines. The service will be broadcast on British television.

