Senior royals will not wear military uniform at Prince Philip's funeral this weekend, in a move approved by the Queen, Sky News reports. The decision was reportedly taken to prevent Prince Harry being the only senior male royal not wearing military dress, despite his extensive military service which included two tours in Afghanistan.

Harry lost his honorary military titles after stepping back as a senior royal. As a result, royal protocol mandates he wear civilian dress, though he would be permitted to wear his military medals.

The dress code decision also resolves a palace row concerning Prince Andrew, who reportedly wanted to wear an admiral's uniform to Philip's funeral. Andrew was due to be promoted to admiral last year to celebrate his 60th birthday, but did not receive the honor following the public outcry over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Jack Taylor Getty Images

Andrew gave up his public duties after a widely criticized BBC interview in 2019, in which he denied that Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre was forced to have sex with him, but said he did not regret his friendship with the disgraced financier.

Prince Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Only 30 guests will be permitted to attend, alongside clergy and other workers, in accordance with the U.K. government's COVID-19 guidelines. The service will be broadcast on British television.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

