Buckingham Palace has announced the list of guests who will attend Prince Philip's funeral, which will take place on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The service is limited to 30 guests due to government restrictions on gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Queen deciding on the guest list, as Sky News reports. Philip died last Friday, April 9, at the age of 99.

The Queen, Philip's wife, will be in attendance, as will all four of their children: Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne and husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence; Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex; and Prince Andrew.

Philip's eight grandchildren will also attend the funeral. Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge will attend, as will Prince Harry (Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, was instructed not to travel to the U.K. by her doctors.) Anne's children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall will be present, as will Zara's husband Mike Tindall.

Andrew's children Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will attend the funeral, with their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. The Queen and Prince Philip's youngest grandchildren, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, are also on the list of guests.

Lady Sarah, the daughter of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, and her husband Daniel Chatto are expected to attend, alongside Sarah's sister David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon. Three of the Queen's cousins are on the guest list, too: Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; and Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy.

Some of Philip's German family have flown to the U.K. for the funeral: Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden; Prince Donatus, the Landgrave of Hesse; and Philipp, Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg. Finally, Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma—one of the Queen and Prince Philip's closest friends—will also attend the service.

Philip's funeral will begin at 2:40 PM local time on Saturday, with a funeral procession from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel. Nine senior royals will follow the coffin, transported on a Land Rover, on foot: Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Prince William, Sir Timothy Lawrence, and the Earl of Snowdon. The service will be broadcast live on television.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

