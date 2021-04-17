Today's Top Stories
William, Harry, and Kate Were Seen Talking Quietly After Prince Philip's Funeral Service

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • The Duke of Sussex was spotted with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the first time in more than a year at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.
      • Tensions have reportedly been high between Harry and many members of the royal family following his and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in March.

        Prince Harry is mourning the loss of his grandfather, Prince Philip, alongside the rest of the royal family this weekend.

        The Duke of Sussex returned to the United Kingdom this weekend for Prince Philip's funeral, where he walked in the procession alongside his brother, Prince William. After the service, Harry was spotted walking alongside not just William, but his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as well.

        prince harry prince william kate middleton
        ABC

        The sighting marks the first time in more than a year that Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have been seen together in person, since Harry completed his final round of royal engagements ahead of his and Meghan's royal exit in March 2020.

        topshot britains prince harry, duke of sussex l and britains meghan, duchess of sussex 2nd r follow britains prince william, duke of cambridge c and britains catherine, duchess of cambridge r as they depart westminster abbey after attending the annual commonwealth service in london on march 9, 2020 britains queen elizabeth ii has been the head of the commonwealth throughout her reign organised by the royal commonwealth society, the service is the largest annual inter faith gathering in the united kingdom photo by phil harris pool afp photo by phil harrispoolafp via getty images
        PHIL HARRISGetty Images

        Specifically, the last time Harry was photographed with William and Kate was on March 9, 2020, when all three attended the annual Commonwealth Service in London at Westminster Abbey.

        Tensions have reportedly been high between Prince Harry and many members of the royal family—but particularly the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—since his and Meghan Markle's candid sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in March.

