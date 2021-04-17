William, Harry, and Kate Were Seen Talking Quietly After Prince Philip's Funeral Service

This weekend, at the funeral service for Prince Philip, Prince Harry reunited with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the first time in more than a year at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

Tensions have reportedly been high between Harry and many members of the royal family following his and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in March.

Prince Harry is mourning the loss of his grandfather, Prince Philip, alongside the rest of the royal family this weekend.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the United Kingdom this weekend for Prince Philip's funeral, where he walked in the procession alongside his brother, Prince William. After the service, Harry was spotted walking alongside not just William, but his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as well.

The sighting marks the first time in more than a year that Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have been seen together in person, since Harry completed his final round of royal engagements ahead of his and Meghan's royal exit in March 2020.

Specifically, the last time Harry was photographed with William and Kate was on March 9, 2020, when all three attended the annual Commonwealth Service in London at Westminster Abbey.

Tensions have reportedly been high between Prince Harry and many members of the royal family—but particularly the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—since his and Meghan Markle's candid sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in March.

