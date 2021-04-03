In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince William is reportedly eager to speak out and share his side of the story.

Specifically, the Duke of Cambridge wants to respond publicly to at least some of the allegations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made during their recent televised, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to a new report from Us Weekly.

Don't get too excited for a televised William tell-all rebuttal though. The Us Weekly source also says that Will and Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is very against the idea of the royal family handling this situation publicly.

"The queen is insisting that the royals handle the matter privately," the royal source explained, saying that the Queen "thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse."

Apparently, however, following this rule is getting harder and harder for William to follow.

"William is struggling to hold back," the insider said. "He wants to get his side out there."

According to the insider, Will's motivation for wanting to speak out is "firstly to protect [his wife] Kate [Middleton]" as well as to "clear the racial allegations."

Shortly after the Sussexes' interview, William answered a question about the racial allegations, but did not go into detail, instead simply saying that the royals "are very much not a racist family."

Only time will tell, of course, if Will—or anyone else in the royal family—makes any further comment publicly about the interview.

