Prince William and Prince Harry Could Have Been "So Brilliant" as a Team, a Royal Source Says

Royal fans around the world know that the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry has been strained for quite some time now.

According to a new report from People, a royal insider says that the fallout between the brothers has far-reaching implications. "It's a sad state of affairs because William and Harry could have been so brilliant" as a team, the source said. "To think of what they could have achieved together is almost heartbreaking."

The brothers are both expected to attend the unveiling of a statue in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, in London this summer.

According to a new report from People, the brothers are still expected to appear together this summer at the unveiling of a new statue in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, in London. But, if they don't have a meeting to work through some of their issues beforehand, royal sources say it will be obvious.

"Neither of them have good poker faces," a palace source told People of Will and Harry's ability (or, rather, lack thereof) to hide how they're feeling.

The real tragedy of William and Harry's falling out , the insider says, is that they could have accomplished a lot of great things in their positions as royals if they were able to work together as a team.

The statue of Diana is scheduled to be unveiled at Kensington Palace on July 1. If Harry is able to travel to the United Kingdom for the occasion, it will mark the first time he and William have seen each other face-to-face since Harry completed his final round of royal engagements last year.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, relocated to California after their royal exit in March 2020 and have been unable to travel back to the UK since because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

