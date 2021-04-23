Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony Is Supporting Her Through Alex Rodriguez Split

By Emily Dixon

    This is extremely sweet: As Jennifer Lopez processes her split from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez, she's leaning on Marc Anthony, her ex-husband and father of her twins, Emme and Max. Lopez and Anthony have remained good friends since separating in 2011, as People reports.

    Lopez and Rodriguez announced the end of their four-year relationship last week, saying in a statement to the Today show, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so."

    An insider told People that Anthony has been a vital source of support for Lopez, particularly as she's been filming away from home in the Dominican Republic. Filming wrapped on J.Lo's upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding, earlier this week.

    "Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer," the source said.

    marc anthony and jennifer lopez during the 79th annual academy awards arrivals at kodak theatre in los angeles, california, united states photo by steve granitzwireimage
    Steve GranitzGetty Images
    Anthony recently praised Lopez in her InStyle cover story, applauding her creative vision and legendary work ethic. "The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times," he said. "And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she'll say, 'You just don't see it yet.' Nine times out of 10, she'll nail it."

    "She's the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I've ever met," Anthony continued. "When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She's the original!"

