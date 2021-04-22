Today's Top Stories
1
The Hope and Heartbreak of Derek Chauvin's Verdict
2
Eco-Anxiety Is Manifesting More in New Moms
3
The Editor-Approved Curly Hair Products You Need
4
Anne Hathaway & Elizabeth Nyamayaro on Compassion
5
Bethenny Frankel Is Minding Her Own Business

Jennifer Lopez Wishes Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Ella a Happy Birthday

By Emily Dixon

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez might have separated, but their families are still close. Rodriguez's daughter Ella, who he shares alongside her sister Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, turned 13 on Wednesday—and Lopez took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. Sharing a photo of herself and Ella hugging on her Instagram Story, Lopez wrote, "Happy birthday Ella Bella." Ella and Natasha are close friends with Lopez's twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony.

    Lopez also appears in a video tribute Rodriguez shared on Wednesday to celebrate his daughter's birthday. "I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!" he wrote in the caption. "Ella—everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. You are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny. I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much."

    jennifer lopez ella birthday
    @jloInstagram
    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    Marie Claire
    One Year of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $10.00
    SHOP NOW

    Lopez and Rodriguez officially announced their separation last week, after four years together. Split rumors concerning the couple first emerged last month, but Lopez and Rodriguez shut them down, saying in a statement, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things." Rodriguez subsequently flew out to the Dominican Republic, where Lopez was filming upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding, in an effort to mend their relationship.

    In a statement shared on the Today show, Lopez and Rodriguez said,"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

    Related Stories
    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Announce Breakup
    J.Lo Celebrates the 24th Anniversary of 'Selena'
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Irina Shayk Shared a Rare Photo of Her Daughter
    John Travolta Talked Dancing With Princess Diana
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Meghan Markle and Archie Speak to the Queen
    Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Partner?
    Did Charles, Harry, and William Mend Relationship?
    The Kardashians' Most Body-Confident Nude Shoots
    Chrissy Teigen + Meghan Markle Spoke About Loss
    Prince Harry Is Back in Cali With Meghan
    Lizzo Just Shared an Unedited Naked Selfie
    Queen Elizabeth's Stationery Breaks Tradition