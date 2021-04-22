Jennifer Lopez wished ex Alex Rodriguez's daughter Ella a happy birthday on Instagram.

Ella, who Rodriguez shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, turned 13 on Wednesday

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their split last week.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez might have separated, but their families are still close. Rodriguez's daughter Ella, who he shares alongside her sister Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, turned 13 on Wednesday—and Lopez took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. Sharing a photo of herself and Ella hugging on her Instagram Story, Lopez wrote, "Happy birthday Ella Bella." Ella and Natasha are close friends with Lopez's twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony.

Lopez also appears in a video tribute Rodriguez shared on Wednesday to celebrate his daughter's birthday. "I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!" he wrote in the caption. "Ella—everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. You are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny. I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much."

Lopez and Rodriguez officially announced their separation last week, after four years together. Split rumors concerning the couple first emerged last month, but Lopez and Rodriguez shut them down, saying in a statement, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things." Rodriguez subsequently flew out to the Dominican Republic, where Lopez was filming upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding, in an effort to mend their relationship.

In a statement shared on the Today show, Lopez and Rodriguez said,"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

