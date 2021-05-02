Prince Charles Shared a Rare Childhood Picture with Prince Philip in Thank You Cards Sent After the Funeral

Royal fans who sent messages of sympathy to Prince Charles following the death of his father, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, are receiving thank you cards from the royal.

A Twitter user shared a picture of the card, which contains a sweet message from the Prince of Wales as well as a black and white, childhood photo of himself with his late father in which the two of them appear happy while riding together in a boat.

"The Prince of Wales thanks you so much for your very kind message of sympathy," the note included in the thank you cards reads, in part. "His Royal Highness has been enormously touched by the many generous messages that have been received in recent days; they have provided great comfort at a very sad time.

Prince Charles is sharing an intimate picture with well-wishers.

According to the Twitter user who shared the card, there is still time for royal fans to share their condolences with Prince Charles.

"If you have not yet written your letter to the Prince, don't worry, send it in your time," the user wrote. "The address:

'HRH The Prince of Wales

Clarence House

London SW1A 1BA

UNITED KINGDOM.'"

