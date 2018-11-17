Baby showers aren't the norm

Baby showers are totally common in the United States, where Meghan is from, but they're not a usual part of pregnancy in the UK, where she lives now. While she's allowed to have one if she really wants to, she probably won't.

"Baby showers are largely something done in North America, not the UK," royal historian and expert Marlene A. Koenig explained to Business Insider. "Of course, Meghan can get baby gifts and I would not be surprised if her American and Canadian friends have a shower for her. Baby showers are not a UK tradition and has nothing to with being royal."