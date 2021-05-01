Things are not looking up between Prince Charles and Prince Harry in the wake of the latter's recent trip back to the United Kingdom.

Prince Charles is not over his feud with his youngest son, Prince Harry, yet.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, the father and son weren't able to mend their relationship during Harry's recent trip home to the United Kingdom for Prince Philip's funeral in April.

"Unfortunately, Harry and Charles didn’t resolve their differences when Harry returned to the U.K. They barely communicated," a royal source reveals told the magazine of Charles and Harry's reunion. "There definitely continues to be a huge wedge between the two."

The continued tension reportedly stems from Harry's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey , which aired in March, and during which Harry claimed that Charles had "stopped taking his calls" for an unspecified period of time.

“I will always love him," Harry said of Charles during the interview. "There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship."

In the interview, both Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, spoke openly about the experiences that led to their controversial royal exit in early 2020, which included incidents of what they described as very unsupportive treatment from other members of the royal family.

“Charles is still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big interview and won’t let it drop," the source added. "But to be honest, Harry didn’t go running back to Charles begging for forgiveness either. He still hasn’t forgiven his father for his lack of effort and support after he and Meghan decided to move. The reason Harry went back to the U.K. was to see the queen and to pay his respects to Prince Philip. That’s about as far as it goes."

According to the Us source, Charles doesn't really plan to welcome Harry back into the royal inner circle.

"Charles is working toward a new slimmed-down monarchy and is freezing Harry out. He’s actually already out. After the damage Harry has caused the family, he firmly believes that his son doesn’t deserve the privilege of being a royal," the source said. "To put it bluntly, it’s unlikely that we’ll be seeing Harry and Charles making amends anytime soon."

