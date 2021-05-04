Irina Shayk wore an extremely cool striped suit by Vivienne Westwood while out and about in New York City Monday.

She paired the navy suit with white ankle socks and shoes by Dr. Martens.

Shayk channeled Clueless in a plaid Vivienne Westwood skirt suit last week.

If you've spent the past year looking wistfully at your closet, longing for an opportunity to wear a carefully curated ensemble, might I suggest you follow Irina Shayk's lead and debut an outfit or two for a casual trip to the grocery store? The supermodel's been delivering look after superlative look while running her daily errands in New York City of late, with the latest installment a punk-inspired Vivienne Westwood and Dr. Martens combo.

Shayk was spotted picking up her 4-year-old daughter Lea de Seine, who she shares with ex Bradley Cooper, in NYC Monday—and she dressed up for the occasion. She wore a striped navy Vivienne Westwood suit, comprising a cropped blazer and ankle length trousers, over a crisp white button down, completing the look with white ankle socks and black Dr. Martens shoes. Shayk accessorized with a caramel baguette bag, tinted cat-eye sunglasses, and a plaid face mask.

Shayk's look is pretty fresh off the runway: As Vogue reports, the suit formed part of Vivienne Westwood's Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection, which the brand first revealed in February. What's more, Shayk's evidently enamoured with the fashion house at present, since her latest ensemble is the third Westwood look she's worn in a week.

Last Wednesday, she channeled iconic '90s movie Clueless in a purple and yellow plaid skirt suit, which she paired with knee high combat boots by Magda Butrym. That suit came from Vivienne Westwood's Spring 2021 collection, which debuted last September. And a day earlier, she made a very strong case for denim chaps in a pair of jeans from the Fall 2021 collection, which she paired with a leather jacket. Looking forward to whatever Westwood look Shayk puts together next!

