All of Marie Claire's fandoms collided last month when Chrissy Teigen revealed her friendship with Meghan Markle, calling the Duchess of Sussex "really wonderful and so kind." Teigen shared that Meghan reached out to her, after both experienced devastating pregnancy losses. And in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teigen spoke about her dream hangout with her royal friend as quarantine measures begin to lift.

"I feel like our world has just gotten so small, through this whole pandemic and everything," Teigen said at Sunday's taping of Global Citizen's VAX Live concert, co-chaired by Meghan and Harry. "We have to go to Montecito and chill in the chicken house," she added, before making a very close guess at the name of the Sussexes' chicken coop: "Archie's Cluckin' Hut?" (The correct name, Sussex fans will recall, is "Archie's Chick Inn," which Meghan and Harry filled with chickens rescued from a factory farm.)

Teigen went on to praise the Sussexes for co-chairing the VAX Live event, which was organized to promote fair, global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. "They're so wonderful for co-chairing this," Teigen said. "This is obviously such an incredibly important event that I'm so happy to be a part of."

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Teigen first revealed her friendship with Meghan on the Watch What Happens Live! after show last month, applauding the Duchess' kind, caring personality. Teigen lost her son, Jack, in her second trimester of pregnancy last September, while Meghan wrote movingly in the New York Times about the miscarriage she had last July.

"She's been so kind to me ever since we connected," Teigen said. "She had written me about baby Jack and loss, but, yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind, just as kind as everyone says she is."

"That's why you look at everything, and you're like, 'My God, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?'" she continued. "When it's just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io