Luna Stephens Adorably Hid Under Mom Chrissy Teigen's Train on the Red Carpet

By Emily Dixon

    Here is some extremely adorable content to elevate your Monday: Luna Stephens accompanied mom Chrissy Teigen on the red purple carpet at Global Citizen's VAX Live concert Sunday, hiding under her train before making a speedy exit. Teigen spoke on stage at the event (no details of her speech yet), which was staged to promote equitable, global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and will be aired on May 8.

    Teigen wore a stunning orange satin minidress with a plunging neckline, puffball hem, and flowing train, accessorizing with brown strappy heels, an orange velvet clutch, and gold earrings. Luna, meanwhile, wore a very cute pastel pink, green, and blue dress with a butterfly embroidered on the front, completing the look with some extremely enviable cream Chloé sandals.

    Backstage, Luna practiced holding her mom's train, while in front of the cameras, she hid beneath it, before dashing off the purple carpet. See the sweet photos below:

    inglewood, california in this image released on may 2, chrissy teigen and luna simone stephens attend global citizen vax live the concert to reunite the world at sofi stadium in inglewood, california global citizen vax live the concert to reunite the world will be broadcast on may 8, 2021 photo by kevin mazurgetty images for global citizen vax live
    Kevin MazurGetty Images
    inglewood, california in this image released on may 2, l r chrissy teigen and luna simone stephens attend global citizen vax live the concert to reunite the world at sofi stadium in inglewood, california global citizen vax live the concert to reunite the world will be broadcast on may 8, 2021 photo by emma mcintyregetty images for global citizen vax live
    Emma McIntyreGetty Images
    inglewood, california in this image released on may 2, l r chrissy teigen and luna simone stephens attend global citizen vax live the concert to reunite the world at sofi stadium in inglewood, california global citizen vax live the concert to reunite the world will be broadcast on may 8, 2021 photo by emma mcintyregetty images for global citizen vax live
    Emma McIntyreGetty Images

    Luna turned 5 last month, and Teigen celebrated the occasion with a sweet Instagram post dedicated to the birthday girl. "to my beautiful, kind, funny, smart, incredible little girl, I can’t believe you are 5 today!!!" she wrote. "thank you for 5 truly perfect years. our dream daughter. also props to me and john you’re welcome!!!!"

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Speaking to People in her recent cover interview, Teigen opened up about her daughter's personality. "She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," Teigen said. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything—it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too—not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."

