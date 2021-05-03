Chrissy Teigen and Luna Stephens attended Global Citizen's VAX Live concert Sunday.

Luna adorably hid under Teigen's train on the red carpet.

Teigen spoke on stage at the event, which was staged to promote equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is some extremely adorable content to elevate your Monday: Luna Stephens accompanied mom Chrissy Teigen on the red purple carpet at Global Citizen's VAX Live concert Sunday, hiding under her train before making a speedy exit. Teigen spoke on stage at the event (no details of her speech yet), which was staged to promote equitable, global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and will be aired on May 8.

Teigen wore a stunning orange satin minidress with a plunging neckline, puffball hem, and flowing train, accessorizing with brown strappy heels, an orange velvet clutch, and gold earrings. Luna, meanwhile, wore a very cute pastel pink, green, and blue dress with a butterfly embroidered on the front, completing the look with some extremely enviable cream Chloé sandals.

Backstage, Luna practiced holding her mom's train, while in front of the cameras, she hid beneath it, before dashing off the purple carpet. See the sweet photos below:

Kevin Mazur Getty Images

Emma McIntyre Getty Images

Emma McIntyre Getty Images

Luna turned 5 last month, and Teigen celebrated the occasion with a sweet Instagram post dedicated to the birthday girl. "to my beautiful, kind, funny, smart, incredible little girl, I can’t believe you are 5 today!!!" she wrote. "thank you for 5 truly perfect years. our dream daughter. also props to me and john you’re welcome!!!!"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Speaking to People in her recent cover interview, Teigen opened up about her daughter's personality. "She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," Teigen said. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything—it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too—not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io